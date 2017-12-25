How to Know Where Your Used Car Has Been

If a new car is out of your price range at the moment, a used car could be a great option. Smaller insurance costs, better value for money and it doesn’t depreciate 20% when you leave the lot. But buying a used car comes with anxieties. Even if you’ve taken your prospective car for a test drive and everything feels great, the car could have a history you don’t know about. Luckily we live in a brave new world with many options to track the history of cars and identify any issues you might want to consider before buying. Here are some ideas.

Make use of online appraisal guides

It may seem counter-intuitive but the best way to start finding information about used cars is not by asking the seller, who has an obvious agenda, but by doing your research online. Car appraisal and used car advertising sites publish information you can use to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Vehicle pricing publishers usually use data points to appraise used vehicles based on a range of factors such as wholesale transactions, asking price data online and information from OEMSs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Enter your potential car’s details online to find out the average sales price and make

Get the Vehicle History Report

Once you are informed with the fair price of the kind of car you want, the next step is to research your prospective car’s Vehicle History Report. Also known as a VHR, a Vehicle History Report is a detailed document on the history of a car. A VHR will tell you important information such as vehicle maintenance history, past ownership, accident history and flood damage. To get the VHR you need to know your prospective car’s unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). To locate your Vehicle Identification Number, try looking on the driver side interior dashboard. Other potential locations include under the hood at the front of the engine or under the spare tyre in the trunk. If you can’t find it, try asking the seller - if he doesn’t know it, it could be a red flag.

There are many excellent used cars on the market, but it is important to know your prospective vehicle’s history. If you buy blind, it could be a gamble that costs you down the line. Luckily there are ways to find out where your used car has been and make sure you are getting a fair price.