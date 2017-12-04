Apple Car Play vs Android Auto

If you are on the road and you want to check a message or get in touch with someone, it can be quite frustrating knowing that picking up your phone for a second could put you and other drivers at risk. Or what if you get lost? Or bored? Infotainment systems present an ideal safe solution to all of these problems and Android Auto and Apple Car Play have become massively popular - but which is the best infotainment system of the two?

Layout

Keeping to the traditional layout of Apple devices, Car Play drivers with its typical grid of square icons. Unfortunately, you cannot rearrange the icons to your preferences, which may be quite frustrating for some drivers as they may find themselves having to memorise the layout and take their concentration from the road. ‘The simplicity of the menu makes it a must have as a driver, as a safety and convenience item.' John from Eden Commercials added

In comparison, the Android Auto system has an even simpler layout which is designed to be easily controlled whilst driving. Rather than having eight icons all laid out across the screen, Android Auto offers five smaller icons that always sit at the bottom of the screen, allowing instant access to apps even while your notifications and calls or contacts are being displayed.

Navigation

In terms of sat-nav systems, Apple Maps is now much more advanced than when it was first launched, but remains slightly less popular compared to the sat-nav display of an Android Auto system. Android Auto enables access to Google Maps, which is a highly advanced and reliable tool, frequently used in or outside of vehicles.

Although Apple have since improved their Apple Maps application, the visibility of the routes that are displayed are not quite as clear as users would like, therefore making it the least popular option of the two.

Music

If there's one thing that's more frustrating than having to listen to the likes of your least favourite artist chosen by some random radio DJ, it's having nothing to listen to at all. Infotainment systems offer an excellent solution and it is probably the main reason why they are so popular. Both Android Auto and Car Play have acquired a long list of compatible audio apps.

While each supports Audible, Deezer, Overcast, Spotify and TuneIn Radio, the Android system offers Google Play Music, Amazon Music, Audiobooks.com, BeyondPod, Player FM and Slacker Radio too. On the other hand, Car Play offers Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Stitcher.

Overall, it seems that Android Auto is the more polished infotainment system, however, it ultimately comes down to personal preference. If you only use Apple devices, you will be more familiar with the style and technology of Car Play and it may well be better suited to you, and the same goes for those with Android devices, as one of the most attractive features of these infotainment systems is that they will connect with your smartphone.