How to Easily Fix a Flat Tire on Your Car?

Driving with a flat tire is never fun, but it does happen. However, you can fix this problem yourself. Below, we'll go over how you can change your flat tire on your own, with the need of only a few tools.

Finding the Hole in Your Tire

If you believe you have a flat tire, you'll have to find the cause of it, whether it be a nail or other type of dangerous debris. However, to do this, you'll need to locate the hole in your tire.

First, look over your tire and see if you can see any kind of obstructed debris in your tire. If you can't find anything, don't give up just yet, we have a pro trick to make this step a little easier. Simply squirt some water and vegetable base soap solution on your tire while you're re-inflating it. The hole should cause a small burst of bubbles where the puncture mark is.

However, now that you've found the hole it's time to plug your tire. Although it's suggested that you get the tire looked at by a professional for inspection and install the proper plug, you can just as easily do it on your own. In fact, most brick and mortar stores, such as Target, sell tire plug repair kits that you can use to fix your car tire.

Tools You Will Need

You'll need a few tools on hand to change your flat tire, such as:

• Vehicle owner's manual

• Spare tire

• Lug wrench

• Car jack

• Bracing tool, such as a brick or piece of wood

Changing A Flat Tire

Unfortunately, plugging the leak in your tire may not totally fix your problem and instead, only offer a temporary solution. You may still need to replace the tire with a new, undamaged one. You can choose to go to a professional to get this done or you can follow the steps below to do it yourself.

• Park your on a flat surface away from other vehicles, especially if you are parked on a busy road.

• Place the bracing material behind and in front of one of the tires that does not need to be replaced. This will prevent your car from rolling while you are jacking it up and give you more stability.

• Consult your owner's manual if you are unsure where the spare tire and car jack are located in your vehicle. Most modern cars come with these basic tools.

• Place the jack in the right position in order to keep it from damaging your vehicle. You can learn the proper positioning by checking your owner's manual.

• Start jacking up the car without lifting the entire car off the ground.

• Take off the hubcaps or center covers. This will allow you to access the lug nuts. Use your lug wrench to loosen the lug nuts by turning it counterclockwise.

• Double check to ensure the jack is still stable. Then, continue to jack up the car enough so you can remove the damaged tire easily.

• Place your spare tire on the wheel and put the lug nuts back in their correct positions. Tighten them by turning the wrench clockwise. You want to ensure the lug nuts are tight, but not too tight or you may knock your car off the jack.

• Lower the jack and clean up your tools.

• Driving for a few miles on your spare. Then, get out to check the tire and ensure the lug nuts are still tightly attached.