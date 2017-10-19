Top apps to keep your passengers happy during a long journey

Long gone are the days of playing I Spy and Rock Paper Scissors on long road trips. With today's technology your passengers can be entertained for the duration of your journey, so no more muttering from the back seat "Are we nearly there yet?"



The accessibility of smart phones and tablets, and the continued innovation of apps has changed many aspects of daily life, including monitoring health and playing games, but they can also help make even the longest trip less boring.

YourParkingSpace have compiled some of the best apps to keep your passengers happy during a long journey.



Netflix



Netflix is one of the biggest streaming services in the world, allowing users to stream or download a range of TV series and movies, perfect for a long trip. Downloaded content can be watched wherever and whenever you want, so whether you prefer Netflix original TV series, movies or documentaries you can tune in when you like.

Netflix allows you to create up to 5 different profiles within a single Netflix account, allowing multiple users to access different shows at the same time. The app also features parental controls so that content is safe for children to watch.

Netfix is free for the first month and subscription based thereafter. There are three subscription models to choose from allowing up to 4 screens to be watched at the same time and access to HD and Ultra HD content.

Netflix is available on Android and iOS devices.

Spotify



For those who enjoy listening to music instead, Spotify is a great choice. With access to millions of songs and custom playlists users can find music to suit their taste and will also receive recommendations for music that they might like depending on what they have listened to before.



Users can also create their own playlists which can be downloaded to their devices to listen to offline, great for a long journey. Spotify is available for free, but this version included adverts which can detract from the experience. By opting for one of the premium subscriptions you will ad-free and unrestricted streaming.



There are three subscription models to choose from allowing up to 5 people to have their own profiles and preferences.



Spotify is available on Android and iOS devices.



LiveTrekker



One of the more interactive travelling apps is LiveTrekker. This innovative app allows users to create a digital journal of their journey and upload it onto an interactive map. These maps can then be shared with family and friends.



The app works by tracking your GPS location and marking your route on the interactive map. It can also track your speed and altitude, making it great for adventure travellers. One of the more interesting features of the app allows users to add their own pictures and videos, as well as audio and text along the route making it truly unique to the traveller.



Once you journey is over you can share it via social media or email, showing all of your friends and family what you got up to during your trip. You can also save the maps so that you can relive that special trip forever.



LiveTrekker is available for free on Android and iOS devices.