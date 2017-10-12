4 Things All Drivers Should Know How to Check in Their Car

There's a misconception that you'd have to be a car aficionado to care for your car properly. The truth is, there are a few simple measures that you can take to ensure that your car is well maintained, and these don't take much work or skill at all. As a matter of fact, every driver should know how to check for some things in their vehicles just for the sake of safety and care. We've listed 4 things that every driver should know, and while we've given you general information, you can (and should) refer to your car manual for more detailed information.

1. Wipers

These are probably the most obvious ones out of this list since they're right in front of you when you're driving. Most of the time, your wipers will let you know when they're ready to be replaced, and to find the best replacement, you can always read wiper reviews online. Once your wiper starts to make too much noise or is starting to be ineffective in wiping liquid away from your windshield, then you'll know that it's time to get new ones. If you'd rather be proactive, you can always do a regular check of your wipers to see if there's a lot of wear and tear. Simply lift the wipers from the position, and you should be able to do a thorough inspection. This is simple enough to be done by anyone and requires nothing but the initiative to do so.

2. Tire Pressure

Knowing how to check your tire pressure can be the difference between life and death. It may not sound serious, but it can be. Tires that pop from over inflation and flat tires can all cause danger to the driver and any passengers. If something happens while you're driving, it can even be dangerous for other people on the road. You should be able to check the pressure of your tires with a pressure gauge just to ensure that your tires are properly inflated. It isn't enough nor is it safe for you to just eyeball the pressure of your tires. Regularly check them depending on the type of tires you have and how often you drive. The more you drive, the more often you should check. You shouldn't wait for something drastic to happen before you start practicing this.

3. Wiper Fluid

There's nothing more annoying than driving, and then suddenly you get some dirt on your windshield, so you try to wash it away only to find out that your car has no more wiper fluid. Checking the wiper fluid will require you to pop open the hood of your car, but don't get intimidated. It's not difficult at all. Once you've opened your car hood, you'll just need to look for the wiper fluid reservoir. This reservoir is typically square in shape and is typically in an easily accessible area. The location will be different from vehicle to vehicle, and you should refer to your manual to know exactly where yours is in your car. This will prevent you from putting wiper fluid into the wrong reservoir. Checking the level of your wiper fluid often will let you know when you'll need to top it off again. This will prevent you from having to go through the inconvenience of running out.



4. Car Temperature Gauge

It's that dial in your dashboard that has the H and C marks on them. If you know even a little bit about cars, you should know that this measures the temperature of your car. You want the arrow on this gauge to stay in the middle of the spectrum roughly. Otherwise, if that arrow gets too close to H, it means that your engine is in danger of overheating. We don't have to explain how bad that can be for your car and for you, but knowing to check this can prevent any dangers to you while you're driving. A gauge that's reading high can also mean that there's an underlying problem in your cars such as a coolant leak or a bad water pump. Knowing to check your gauge regularly will let you know the condition of your car and also let you know if it's safe to drive or not.

