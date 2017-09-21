If you want your car to last, you should treat it like a very valuable investment into your future. Since you may use your vehicle for a wide variety of essential activities, you should make sure that you are taking care of the maintenance properly. So, for those of you who want to know where to start, here are 5 Things Everyone Should Know to Check on Their Car.

1. Check the Oil

Though every part of a car plays an essential role in keeping it running smoothly, there are some parts that you cannot be neglected. One of the most important is the oil. The oil inside your vehicle is a key to the life of the engine, and it will malfunction without it. Therefore, you will need to check the oil on a regularly scheduled basis to make sure the level is where it needs to be. The timing for checking the oil is usually set by the manufacturer and their recommendations so this information is in the manual that comes with the vehicle.

2. Check the Windshield Wipers

Another essential part of your vehicle is the windshield wipers. Because the function of the windshield wiper blades is to prevent the driver's view from being obstructed by bad weather, this is a matter of safety. Therefore, when you make a schedule of items to check on your vehicle, you should make sure your windshield wipers are always included. By checking their performance in advance, you can avoid being involved in accidents that normally occur during bad weather.

3. Inspect the Brakes

Sometimes people wait until they begin to hear screeching sounds before they take their brakes to be inspected. Even though these screeching sounds are a pre-emptive warning, you do not have to wait until a problem begins to surface. Instead, you should have your brakes checked regularly by a professional car mechanic. A car mechanic will not only help to prevent unsafe problems from occurring, but they can also save you money. This is particularly true if the repairman can install new brake pads before they wear down to the brake drum shoes. The brake drum shoes are much more expensive to replace, so it is much better to be proactive than reactive.

4. Inspect the Tire Treads

You may already know how important it is for you to check the pressure in your tires. However, you may not know how important it is to check the tread on your tires. For instance, the low pressure in a tire may end up being a flat that needs to be fixed. On the other hand, when the tread on the tire is too low and worn, it prevents the tires from having the proper traction. Therefore, in either situation, you may have a safety issue that you need to deal with right away.

When checking the tread on your tires, you need to look for odd lumps and bumps that indicates that there are problems. Also, if the tread is too low, it may cause the tires to slip in wet and rainy weather. In some situations, you may have a dangerous blowout on the highway. To prevent this from happening, you should follow one basic rule, and that is to make sure that you do the penny test (i.e., checking the top of Lincolns' head for the appropriate diameters and measurement).

5. Check the Battery

If you do not like surprises in the coldest parts of the winter months, you should make sure that you check your vehicle's battery. Since a weak or dead battery can leave you on the side of the road or in your employer's parking lot, you should add the battery to your list of regular maintenance items. Fortunately, this is an easy test that you can perform, if you have access to a multimeter. If you do not own one, you can always go to your nearest auto parts supply retail store for a free battery check. By checking your battery on a regular basis, you will not only save yourself time but also money in unnecessary towing fees and costly battery replacement fees. In fact, if you identify problems early, you can shop around for the best prices in your neighborhood.