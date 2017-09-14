Why Become a Truck Diver?

It's a fact; we all need money. That's why we go out and get jobs in the first place. If you're tired of just barely making ends meet with that minimum-wage salary, then being a truck driver might just be the perfect fit for you.



If you feel you are ready to move up and make more money, know that there are plenty of positions available in the trucking industry. You could be part of a ‘truck driving team' or even a truck driver trainer. Maybe you have always had the dream of owning your own business and making lots of money. The good news is you can do this no problem in the trucking industry. You can be an owner-operator and have drivers working for you.



Truck drivers will typically transport all types of cargo across cities and districts/provinces, completing a part of the always active supply chain. While the work sometimes tends to be a bit rough and the hours are typically long, becoming a truck driver might just provide you with the career stability you have been looking for. If you do decide to follow this route do insurance you have the correct level of truck insurance before you hit the road.

Trucking is a lifestyle

One thing you need to understand is that truck driving is not just a job. It is a lifestyle. You will no-doubt work long hours and you be away from home for 2 to 6 weeks at a time. This should never be a last resort type of job. If you are going do this for the money and do it simply because you need a job, you are just setting yourself up for one big disappointment. This has to be a lifestyle that you truly want, challenge that you're ready for, and an experience that you crave to have.



It's no secret that this career is best suited for folks who don't mind being away from their home for days or even weeks on end. Many truck drivers will undertake continuous work that will keep them on the road for a very long time.



Most truck drivers will plan their own routes. However they are most often given directions by their contractor so that they may successfully reach their destination. In today's tech age, many truck drivers will utilize GPS systems so that they may successfully plan and track their exact route while they are on the road.



While driving, you will be expected to follow all traffic laws and report any incidents that you might encounter on the road to an awaiting dispatcher or proper authorities. Besides keeping your vehicle clean and in working condition, you will also be expected to fully inspect all parts of your vehicle before and after your trip. If any issues or defects are found, you're expected to log those findings and report the more serious issues to the appropriate professional.



A truck driver typically can't work more than fourteen consecutive hours by law. Because of this, most drivers will drive for 11 or so hours and then spend their remaining hours doing other things, such as unloading cargo. By UK law, drivers must spend at least ten hours away from their job and this needs to be recorded in a log book.