Carbon Fiber – An Overview of its Integration with Sports Cars

Carbon fiber has been growing more popular in different industries because of its strength and lightweight. It has been used in military and aerospace sectors, and is a natural fit in the automotive industry. This infographic made by Carbon Fiber Gear sheds light on this cutting-edge material, showing how it can be integrated with modern day vehicles.

Because of its strength, weight, and durability, carbon fiber has found its place in luxury sports cars. Its superior qualities improve multiple areas of performance of the vehicles. This infographic shows which car parts can be integrated with carbon fiber and shows the pros and cons of using the material. It also displays high-end cars that utilize it in their chassis or body. To help out those who are both car enthusiasts and carbon fiber fans, it provides tips on how to take proper care of parts made of carbon fiber.