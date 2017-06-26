Review: nonda ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor

nonda, a Silicon Valley company on a mission to bring today's technology to yesterday's car, launched the ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor (ZUS STSM) to help monitor tires in real-time and prevent dangerous blowouts. The ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor is now available for preorder through an Indiegogo campaign.

While tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) are required in all US-sold or manufactured vehicles after 2007, most standard tire sensor technology is indirect - unable to provide actual tire pressure readings or indicate which tires have a problem. Getting a direct TPMS installed at a dealership can cost upwards of $599. Even though TPMS is required by law, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted that 1 in 4 cars on the road has at least one underinflated tire and those with underinflated tires are 300% more likely to get into a crash.

Powered by next-generation German sensors, nonda has built a state-of-the-art tire safety monitoring system. These sensors can monitor both pressure and temperature to eliminate the dangers of driving on underinflated tires. More importantly, nonda's proprietary AccurateTemp algorithm continuously analyzes sensor data and alerts the driver to any safety issues. This advanced data mining technology makes it the only device on the market that can accurately detect slow leaks and help drivers avoid dangerous situations before they occur.

Key benefits include:

-Improved driving safety - Monitor tire pressure in real-time to prevent dangerous blowouts

-First ever slow leak detection - The proprietary AccurateTemp algorithm detects slow leaks before it's too late

-Save on fuel - Save as much as 11 cents per gallon by having properly inflated tires

-Self-install in 10 minutes - Only 3 steps, simple enough to use on rental cars

-Award-winning app - Easy to use with frequent, free upgrades over-the-air

Beyond providing superior technology, the ZUS STSM is also built for anyone to use. With a 3- step, 10-minute installation process, the product doesn't require a trip to the mechanic for installation or expensive wheel re-balancing. We tested the system ourselves and found it incredibly easy to install and tire pressure readouts begin populating the moment you start driving.

The ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor boosts safety, increases fuel economy and offers drivers advanced technology at an affordable price. The Indiegogo campaign will run all of June, and backers will have the opportunity to pre-order the ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor starting at $97 for Super Early Birds (retails at $119.99). Units are scheduled to ship in August 2017, and the product will also be available for retail purchase via nonda's direct website and in retailers such as Fry's and Micro Center.