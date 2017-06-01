Make Your Friends Jealous by Having the Cleanest Car Around

Have you ever had to move a pile of trash off the passenger seat or apologize for the mess when giving a friend a ride? Keeping your car clean can feel like an uphill battle. You get rid of the trash one day, only for it to seem to multiply overnight. But having a clean car isn't impossible. If you want to be the friend with the car that's not a mess, here's what you need to do.



Stop Eating in Your Car

Eating in the car is pretty much as American as apple pie. But here's the thing - eating in your vehicle makes it messy. Whether you're enjoying a quick snack or a full fast food meal, you're going to end up with crumbs on the floor and seats of the car, wrappers strewn about and odors. So, if you want to keep your car clean, you need to decide not to eat it in. It might be easier said than done, at least at first. But you'll get used to it.



Use Air Fresheners

Cars are confined, often closed spaces. And confined spaces tend to develop strange smells. Keep your car smelling great by putting a few air fresheners in it. Replace the air fresheners often to keep the bad smells away.



Have a Bring It and Take It Policy

Clutter and trash tend to accumulate in the car. It could be that you went shopping and just didn't feel like bringing in your bags or that you unwrapped an item in the car and tossed the packaging in the back seat. To keep your car spic and span, make it a policy always to take out anything you bring in. If your car is full of clutter, commit to bringing out at least one item every time you drive the car. It helps to keep a small plastic bag in the car, which you can use to collect any trash.



Create a Cleaning Schedule

If you're having trouble getting in the habit of cleaning or washing your car, make a schedule and stick to it. Put "get car washed" on your calendar every week or every other week. At least once a month, plan on deep cleaning the inside of your car, including washing the windows, wiping down the upholstery, and vacuuming the seats and floors. Eventually, you'll get to the point where you don't need the calendar reminders and washing your car will become as natural as remembering to take a shower or wash the dishes.