Hyundai Makes Gains in Its Nameplate Ranking

This year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study has been released, and the results bring good news for Hyundai, among other vehicle manufacturers. The automaker has been working hard in recent years to bring up its dependability and durability rankings, and this year saw it stand out with industry-leading gains over last year's offering. That means the entire brand's rating is elevated by their dedicated to improvements across a variety of vehicle models.

How Much Improvement?

This year, Hyundai improved their dependability rankings by 25 points. That marks a 16 percent increase over last year's rankings, and it also moves the automaker up 13 places in the overall rankings, the most movement seen by any brand this year. The VDS is just one of the studies that major automakers participate in, too. Hyundai has also been making efforts to demonstrate its dedication to quality through its participation in the Initial Quality Survey.

About the JD Power Studies

Both the VDS and the IQS are important industry rankings that help car buyers understand both how vehicles perform when they are brand new and how they are likely to fare over the course of their lifespans. By improving in both simultaneously, automakers can demonstrate a strong commitment to vehicle quality at every stage of a car's life, making them far more competitive for new car buyers.

About Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America is the U.S. branch of the Hyundai Motor Co., headquartered in Korea. As an auto manufacturer, Hyundai has established a network of over 830 dealerships in the United States, and all of their vehicles feature a 5 year/60,000 mile warranty when purchased new. They also receive a 10 year/100,000 mile powertrain warranty, demonstrating the company's commitment to quality and service in their commitment to standing behind the vehicles they manufacture.

For more information about Hyundai's performance, check out the full Vehicle Dependability Study results.