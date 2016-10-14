Toyota Announces Return of Dream Car Art Contest

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) announces its 6th year of hosting the worldwide Toyota Dream Car Art Contest in the United States, which is designed to inspire creativity in youth and encourage an interest in the automotive industry. Now thru Tuesday, January 31, 2017, U.S. youth, ages 4-15, can submit hand-drawn artworks featuring unique concepts of their “Dream Car.” Applicants are sorted into three age categories (4-7 years; 8-11 years; 12-15 years). Judging is based on three criteria: execution of concept; uniqueness; and artistry. For official rules and required entry forms, visit www.TFSintheCommunity.com/DreamCar.



“When I see a young person’s vision of how technology and the auto industry should shape our world for the better, I’m always inspired by their creativity,” said Mike Groff, President & CEO of Toyota Financial Services. “What they imagine today could become the cars we see tomorrow. The Dream Car Art Contest is about so much more than the terrific paintings and drawings these kids create; it’s about motivating them to become our future engineers, scientists, designers and leaders.”



In the spring of 2017, nine U.S. winners will be selected. Once accepted and awarded, their artwork will be submitted, along with entries from over 80 countries, for consideration in the World Contest. Thirty World Winners plus their parents or guardians receive a trip to Japan to participate in an awards ceremony in August 2017 during which four additional awards are announced per age category: Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Best Finalist.



As in years past, Toyota divisions and affiliates are encouraging young people across the country to participate. In addition, exhibitions featuring artwork by past U.S. Dream Car finalists are being displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California (until October 3, 2