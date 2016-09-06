Uconnect 8.4 Touchscreen Adds Android Auto, Apple CarPlay for 2017

One of the biggest requests that FCA has of the Uconnect System is integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Chrysler last week finally announced the big news.

In the video, Uconnect Marketing Manager Mike Novak demonstrates how easy it is to integrate Android Auto and Apple CarPlay into the 2017 8.4 Uconnect System.

Novak also demonstrates other important improvements to the fourth-generation Uconnect System, including a higher definition screen and multi-touch gestures.

For the 2017 model year, 8.4 Uconnect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is only available on the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger models, and cannot be upgraded with prior generation Uconnect systems.