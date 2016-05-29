The 2016 BMW X1 qualifies for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's highest award after a redesign boosted its performance in the small overlap front crash test. The small SUV also has a new optional front crash prevention system that earns an advanced rating.

The X1 earns a good small overlap rating. In the test, the driver's space was maintained reasonably well, with maximum intrusion of about 4 inches at the lower door hinge pillar and at the instrument panel.

In contrast, in the test of the previous version, intrusion reached 16 inches at the footwell, trapping the dummy's right foot.

Like its predecessor, the new X1 earns good ratings in the moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

The X1's newly available front crash prevention system earns an advanced rating from IIHS. In track tests at 12 mph, impact speed was reduced by an average of 10 mph. In the 25 mph tests, impact speed was reduced by 7 mph. The system includes a forward collision warning component that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must have good ratings in all five crashworthiness tests and an available front crash prevention system that earns an advanced or superior rating.